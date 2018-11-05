PSU news by
Michigan Stadium Music Man Trolls Penn Staters In Blowout Loss

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/5/18 4:01 am

I wish I could say Penn State football’s loss to Michigan was an emotional rollercoaster for fans, but unfortunately, there were no peaks — only endless valleys. Despite the already plummeting morale that stemmed from a blowout loss, the Michigan Stadium music man somehow found a way to rub salt in the wound.

In the fourth quarter of what looked like it might end as a shut out of Penn State, the Big House loudspeakers started to blare the track that pumped up players and fans alike in Beaver Stadium just one week earlier: “Mo Bamba.” At first, it seemed like the anthem might serve to re-energize a team known for its post-win locker room jam sessions. Instead, it turned into an all-out troll of the Penn Staters speckling the stadium in white.

“Sweet Caroline” was next in the lineup, fitting even though the classic hasn’t been played at Beaver Stadium since the Nittany Lions’ White Out loss to Ohio State. Could it be coincidence? Maybe…but maybe not. It was like Michigan fans somehow knew what was coming next, brandishing their cell phone flashlights before the song even started. Cue Kanye’s “All of the Lights,” a favorite of Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen. The same tune was particularly effective last year at home against Michigan for a prime time White Out matchup.

At this point, we were skeptical. “If they play Zombie Nation, they’re definitely trolling us,” Onward State social media editor Anthony Colucci said. You’ll never guess what happened next.

Sure enough, Kerncraft 400, better known in Happy Valley as Zombie Nation, rounded out a foursome of what I think I’ll remember as the biggest musical subtweet of my college career.

In the moment, it hurt. A day later, I think I respect it. Troll on, Michigan Stadium music man. We’ll be back in 2020.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

