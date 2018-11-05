Michigan’s Chase Winovich Tips Cap To Trace McSorley, ‘One Of Century’s Best Playmakers’
In addition to an embarrassing blowout of biblical proportions in every conceivable way, Penn State’s trip to Michigan this weekend was really the ultimate troll job.
They played Beaver Stadium’s music. They chanted “We Own Penn State.” They turned the tables on every Jim Harbaugh third place joke onto James Franklin and the bumbling and stumbling Nittany Lions, who now sit in fifth place in the Big Ten East.
And following David Long’s fourth quarter interception, senior linebacker Chase Winovich waved his arms in circles as if he was Saquon Barkley and then pretended to hit a self-toss home run a la Trace McSorley. Both Penn State players embarrassed the Wolverines just a year ago, combining for 481 all-purpose and six touchdowns. This year, things looked a little different.
In what was a 35-0 game at that point, Winovich’s celebration added insult to injury, as the Wolverines continued to dance on the Nittany Lions’ graves as part of their purported “revenge tour.”
However, the act of jubilation may not have been as vengeful as it seemed.
Winovich clarified on Twitter after the game that his celebration wasn’t out of disrespect. In fact, he regards McSorley as “one of the best playmakers of the 21st century.”
Although McSorley looked like a shell of himself against Michigan, throwing for 83 yards on 5-of-13 completions and running for minus-6 yards, the compliment should come as high praise from Winovich, one of the best linemen in the country. Plus, it’s an actual vote of flattery from a member of a team that has players who flip off crowds and rip up the other team’s midfield logo.
Wolverines receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones got in on the impersonations as well, becoming the latest player to do Barkley’s signature touchdown dance after his second quarter score. Although it isn’t clear if Peoples-Jones’ intentions were as noble, the dance was one of the first blows to cut Penn State fans pretty deep.
Maybe we’re the ones taking college football too seriously and it’s instead meant to be, as Winovich would say, “just having some fun out here :)”
