Penn State Women’s Soccer To Host Bowling Green In NCAA Tournament Opener

Christina Cuppari | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/5/18 4:39 pm

Penn State women’s soccer will host Bowling Green in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at 6 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

The two teams have never met before. The Nittany Lions (15-5-1) claimed their 19th Big Ten regular season title in program history, but fell to Minnesota in penalty kicks during Sunday’s conference championship.

No. 15 Penn State has outscored its opponents 38-11 so far this season. Kerry Abello, Frankie Tagliaferri, and Kristin Schnurr are tied for the team lead in goals with seven, while the Nittany Lion defense has recorded 12 shutouts through 21 matches.

Six Big Ten programs made this year’s 64-team field, which culminates December 2 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Nittany Lions won their first national championship in 2015 at that very venue. They have now earned an NCAA tournament berth 24 years in a row. 

Bowling Green enters Friday’s game 14-4-3 on the season. The Falcons beat Ball State 5-4 in penalty kicks to win the MAC championship following a 1-1 draw.

If Penn State beats Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions will face the winner of South Carolina-UNC Greensboro. 

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

