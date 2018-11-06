Cincinnati Bengals Release Christian Hackenberg

Christian Hackenberg’s musical chairs-like 2018 season continues with another exit — this time from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

NEWS- #Bengals make the following roster moves:



-Release QB Christian Hackenberg from practice squad



-Sign QB Connor Cook to practice squad



-Sign TE Andrew Vollert to practice squad — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 5, 2018

The former Penn State quarterback was quickly added to the Bengals practice squad prior to the start of the season following his exit from the Eagles on one of the last days of the preseason.

Hackenberg has appeared on four rosters since the offseason — getting traded by the Jets, who drafted him in 2016, to the Raiders, before getting waived just weeks into his new Oakland adventure. He eventually landed in Philadelphia, and then most recently Cincinnati.

This particular exit might be more bitter for Penn State fans. The replacement on the practice squad is Connor Cook, the Michigan State quarterback from 2012-15 who blew out Hackenberg’s Nittany Lions twice in head-to-head matchups.

Chances are slimmer and slimmer for the once Penn State prodigy to play his first NFL regular season down.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Austin Smith Austin Smith is a rising junior broadcast journalism major. He grew up in New Jersey and is a writer for Onward State. He specializes in football, basketball, and eating Insomnia Cookies.

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.