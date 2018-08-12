Christian Hackenberg Signs With Eagles

PHILLY, PHILLY!

Christian Hackenberg’s football career blossomed in Pennsylvania and now he’s returning to the Keystone State in hopes of reviving it.

Tom Pelissero reported the former Penn State star had signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

The #Eagles are signing QB Christian Hackenberg, source said. Not a reflection on health of Wentz/Foles or anything else — just a chance to try developing another QB with talent, as they have with Nate Sudfeld. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2018

The signing is the latest turn of a wild summer for Hackenberg, after being traded from the New York Jets to the Oakland Raiders in May and waived three weeks later. Oh yeah, and he got also engaged amid all these career moves.

Hackenberg is unlikely to see much playing time with the Eagles, but he will benefit from joining one of the league’s best quarterback rooms and playing behind Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Hackenberg left Penn State after his junior season and was drafted by the Jets in the second round. He didn’t see any regular season action in two seasons with New York before being traded earlier this summer.

Before leaving Happy Valley for the NFL, Hackenberg led the sanctions-ridden Nittany Lions to a 21-17 record while throwing for 48 touchdowns.

