Penn State Football Slides To No. 20 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Penn State football fell six spots to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff committee’s second top 25 poll of the 2018 season.

The Nittany Lions slid in the poll following their 42-7 defeat in Ann Arbor. Michigan dominated proceedings from start to finish, giving James Franklin’s program its lowest-ever ranking in this poll. Penn State’s previous low in the poll was No. 14 — a spot it earned last week and following its loss to Michigan State last season.

In addition to this week’s CFP poll, Penn State checked in at the No. 21 spot in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 20 in the Coaches’ poll.

No. 20 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.