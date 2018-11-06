Penn State Football Slides To No. 20 In College Football Playoff Rankings
Penn State football fell six spots to No. 20 in the College Football Playoff committee’s second top 25 poll of the 2018 season.
The Nittany Lions slid in the poll following their 42-7 defeat in Ann Arbor. Michigan dominated proceedings from start to finish, giving James Franklin’s program its lowest-ever ranking in this poll. Penn State’s previous low in the poll was No. 14 — a spot it earned last week and following its loss to Michigan State last season.
In addition to this week’s CFP poll, Penn State checked in at the No. 21 spot in the AP Top 25 poll and No. 20 in the Coaches’ poll.
No. 20 Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) will take on Wisconsin at noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
