Valley Mag Giving Back To CentreSafe With Launch Party

Valley Magazine will release its fall 2018 issue later this week, beginning with a launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 8 at the RISE apartment building on East College Ave.

This semester’s cover star will be unveiled at the party, but Valley will also create an opportunity to give back to the community as they ask attendees to bring items to donate to CentreSafe (formerly the Centre County Women’s Resource Center).

“Past cover stars have embodied strength, passion, and authenticity and they have moved our readers to embody the same qualities,” the organization said. “Valley has so much more to celebrate other than a new issue and we hope you can join us as we honor the inspiring force that is our cover star and the change we hope to make in our community.”

The organization added this semester’s cover star is “living proof that one person truly can make a difference in the world,” and inspired them to give back to the State College community they’ve been a part of for more than a decade.

Launch party guests are asked to bring one or two items to donate to CentreSafe from the following list:

Always Helpful

gas and grocery cards ($10-$25)

Wal-Mart and Target gift cards ($10-$25)

bus tokens

Kitchen Items

dish and dishwasher detergent

paper plates and napkins (preferably not styrofoam)

bowls (serving, mixing, cereal/soup)

Bedroom Items

new blankets, quilts, and comforters

pillow protectors (preferably plastic lined)

fitted sheets (full)

bed pillows

Bathroom Items

toilet paper

deodorant

body wash

shower curtains and rings

Cleaning Supplies

all purpose cleaners

HE laundry detergent

dish gloves (including non-latex)

bleach

For Children/Babies

baby bottles

new clothing for older children (boys size 10+ needed most)

juice (bottles or boxes)

gift cards for family activities (ex. Tussey Mountain, Northland Bowl, movie passes)

New Clothing (all sizes)

flip flops or summer shoes

pajamas, t-shirts, lounge pants/jogging pants

women’s underwear and sports bras

slippers and fuzzy socks, knee or ankle socks

Items for Moving into New Homes

rolling suitcases (large)

new small appliances (especially coffee makers)

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.