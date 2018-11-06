Valley Mag Giving Back To CentreSafe With Launch Party
Valley Magazine will release its fall 2018 issue later this week, beginning with a launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 8 at the RISE apartment building on East College Ave.
This semester’s cover star will be unveiled at the party, but Valley will also create an opportunity to give back to the community as they ask attendees to bring items to donate to CentreSafe (formerly the Centre County Women’s Resource Center).
“Past cover stars have embodied strength, passion, and authenticity and they have moved our readers to embody the same qualities,” the organization said. “Valley has so much more to celebrate other than a new issue and we hope you can join us as we honor the inspiring force that is our cover star and the change we hope to make in our community.”
The organization added this semester’s cover star is “living proof that one person truly can make a difference in the world,” and inspired them to give back to the State College community they’ve been a part of for more than a decade.
Launch party guests are asked to bring one or two items to donate to CentreSafe from the following list:
Always Helpful
- gas and grocery cards ($10-$25)
- Wal-Mart and Target gift cards ($10-$25)
- bus tokens
Kitchen Items
- dish and dishwasher detergent
- paper plates and napkins (preferably not styrofoam)
- bowls (serving, mixing, cereal/soup)
Bedroom Items
- new blankets, quilts, and comforters
- pillow protectors (preferably plastic lined)
- fitted sheets (full)
- bed pillows
Bathroom Items
- toilet paper
- deodorant
- body wash
- shower curtains and rings
Cleaning Supplies
- all purpose cleaners
- HE laundry detergent
- dish gloves (including non-latex)
- bleach
For Children/Babies
- baby bottles
- new clothing for older children (boys size 10+ needed most)
- juice (bottles or boxes)
- gift cards for family activities (ex. Tussey Mountain, Northland Bowl, movie passes)
New Clothing (all sizes)
- flip flops or summer shoes
- pajamas, t-shirts, lounge pants/jogging pants
- women’s underwear and sports bras
- slippers and fuzzy socks, knee or ankle socks
Items for Moving into New Homes
- rolling suitcases (large)
- new small appliances (especially coffee makers)
