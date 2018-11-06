PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Valley Mag Giving Back To CentreSafe With Launch Party

Callaway Turner | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/6/18 4:07 am

Valley Magazine will release its fall 2018 issue later this week, beginning with a launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 8 at the RISE apartment building on East College Ave.

This semester’s cover star will be unveiled at the party, but Valley will also create an opportunity to give back to the community as they ask attendees to bring items to donate to CentreSafe (formerly the Centre County Women’s Resource Center).

“Past cover stars have embodied strength, passion, and authenticity and they have moved our readers to embody the same qualities,” the organization said. “Valley has so much more to celebrate other than a new issue and we hope you can join us as we honor the inspiring force that is our cover star and the change we hope to make in our community.”

The organization added this semester’s cover star is “living proof that one person truly can make a difference in the world,” and inspired them to give back to the State College community they’ve been a part of for more than a decade.

Launch party guests are asked to bring one or two items to donate to CentreSafe from the following list:

Always Helpful

  • gas and grocery cards ($10-$25)
  • Wal-Mart and Target gift cards ($10-$25)
  • bus tokens

Kitchen Items

  • dish and dishwasher detergent
  • paper plates and napkins (preferably not styrofoam)
  • bowls (serving, mixing, cereal/soup)

Bedroom Items

  • new blankets, quilts, and comforters
  • pillow protectors (preferably plastic lined)
  • fitted sheets (full)
  • bed pillows

Bathroom Items

  • toilet paper
  • deodorant
  • body wash
  • shower curtains and rings

Cleaning Supplies

  • all purpose cleaners
  • HE laundry detergent
  • dish gloves (including non-latex)
  • bleach

For Children/Babies

  • baby bottles
  • new clothing for older children (boys size 10+ needed most)
  • juice (bottles or boxes)
  • gift cards for family activities (ex. Tussey Mountain, Northland Bowl, movie passes)

New Clothing (all sizes)

  • flip flops or summer shoes
  • pajamas, t-shirts, lounge pants/jogging pants
  • women’s underwear and sports bras
  • slippers and fuzzy socks, knee or ankle socks

Items for Moving into New Homes

  • rolling suitcases (large)
  • new small appliances (especially coffee makers)

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Devon & Leah Still Named Honorary Captains For THON Football Game

The Stills have appeared multiple times at THON’s annual 46-hour no sitting, no sleeping dance marathon, telling their story and reminding volunteers why the philanthropic work THON does is so important.

Gameday Observations: Michigan

Michigan Stadium Music Man Trolls Penn Staters In Blowout Loss

A Penn Stater’s Guide To The 2018 Midterm Election

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re registered to vote in State College.

It’s Time To Start Climbing: Why You Should Care About Penn State Hoops

There’s nowhere to go but up for Pat Chambers’ program after its run to an NIT championship last season.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend