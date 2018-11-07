Bo Nickal Debuts Super Saiyan Blue Hair For Start Of Wrestling Season

Penn State senior wrestler Bo Nickal is no stranger to switching up his look every year. The redshirt senior has rocked plenty of different hairdos throughout his career, including long bleached blonde locks, a crew cut, and a thick ginger beard that looked like something you’d find decorating Paul Bunyan’s face.

But he may have saved his boldest for last. The two-time national champion is making a statement in 2018 (or at least for the second time) and following in the footsteps of Marge Simpson and Katy Perry.

Nickal mixed a touch of blue into his normally blonde hair this offseason and proudly showed it off at the team’s preseason media day Tuesday.

Here’s a look back at the many faces of Bo Nickal and his glo-up from a 174 lb. freshman out of Texas to a blue-haired 197-pounder riding a 38-match winning streak.

Teammate Mark Hall said he plans to call Nickal “Ninja” this season, in reference to the popular Fortnite streamer with more than 12 million followers on Twitch who also has blue hair. Hall claims Nickal and Ninja are “identical.”

Me writing my final jokes for the roast pic.twitter.com/YZTi9fZCxi — Ninja (@Ninja) October 27, 2018

You can make that judgment for yourself, but we think a more fitting name for Nickal, a longtime Dragon Ball Z fan, may be Goku, whose hair becomes blue during his “Super Saiyan God” power-ups. Plus, Nickal’s faint tone of blue more closely resembles Goku’s hair than Penn State blue does.

Really trying to see the Dragon Ball Z movie! #childhoodmemories — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 5, 2015

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

