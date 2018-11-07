PostSecret Founder To Speak For Mental Health Awareness Week

PostSecret founder Frank Warren will speak at Penn State as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, thanks to the Student Programming Association and the University Park Undergraduate Association. The lecture will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 27 in the HUB Flex Theatre.

PostSecret is a community mail project where people mail Warren anonymous postcards with their secrets written on them. He then compiles the postcards and creates books out of the anonymous confessions.

The project started in 2005 based on the fact that people are often more comfortable sharing secrets with a complete stranger under the guise of anonymous mail than they are sharing with their friends or family.

Students can pick up their free tickets with a valid student ID in the SPA office, 226 HUB, or the UPUA office, 314 HUB. Tickets for non-Penn State students will be available starting Monday, November 19.

Mental Health Awareness Week begins Monday, November 26 for a slate of tabling, speakers, and events focused on engaging students to talk about the issues of mental health on campus and the resources available.



