THON One Day Campaign Raises $512,518.36 In A Week

THON once again shattered its goal for the second annual “One Day We Will Dance in Celebration” campaign, raising a total of $512,518.36 in just one week. The total was revealed on Old Main Lawn following the annual Human Picture for 100 Days ’til THON, which spelled “unite” this year.

The organization hoped to raise $300,000 during its fundraising window, which opened at midnight on Wednesday, October 31 and closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 7.

“One Day” began in fall 2017 as a new effort for THON as it continues to transition its fundraising model away from canning. Last year’s campaign was just short of $300,000 with $292,877.11 raised in the same one week time period. This nearly tripped its original goal of raising $100,000.

For the 2018 campaign, Rick & Susan Sokolov also pledge to match three organizations’ funds based on a lottery system. Organization received lottery tickets for every $500 raised, and the first ticket pulled was matched up to $7,500, the second ticket up to $5,000, and the third ticket up to $2,500.

If the THON 2019 fundraising total remains on par with the funds raised in 2018, the One Day campaign will be responsible for about 5 percent of the total.

We dance in 100!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Former Beta Theta Pi Brother Accused Of Deleting Video Bound Over For Trial Becker is not alleged to have been involved with the events of the bid acceptance night itself, which prosecutors have described as hazing.