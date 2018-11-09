NRT Presents: Boeing Boeing
No Refund Theatre’s production of Boeing Boeing follows the complex and entertaining love life of a New York “bachelor” living in Paris.
Being engaged to three flight attendants from three different countries might seem complicated. But for Bernard, the situation is “geometric” — he believes he has the complicated love square down to a science.
The play begins with Bernard’s American fiancée, Gloria, arguing with Berthe, a maid, about her American food preferences. Gloria tries to convince Bernard to fire Berthe, but he refuses.
Before Gloria leaves, Bernard asks for a detailed account of her schedule for the weekend. She finds his request endearing and not at all suspicious, even when he says he doesn’t want to get his “business arrangements mixed up.”
The second Gloria is out the door, Berthe and Bernard begin obsessing over the schedules of the other two fiancées, and figure out how to schedule lunch and dinner with each of them.
Their meticulous plan unravels hilariously when Bernard’s friend from high school arrives at his flat.
Boeing Boeing is the first show Billy Issertell has directed. He said he and the cast have primarily focused on the production’s jokes — the humor is dry and relies on careful timing.
“One of the hardest things about this play is just that each person has so many lines so its just a lot of getting that down and being able to know them with comedic timing, which is very central [to the play],” Issertell said.
Bernard’s character is shallow, and the plot reflects that.
“This show doesn’t really have a deeper meaning,” Issertell said. “It’s just nice sometimes to be able to go to a show and laugh for two hours.”
NRT will present Boeing Boeing at 8 p.m. in 111 Forum Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10.
