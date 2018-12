Penn State Libraries, Dining, CATA, Adjust Hours For Finals Week

Finals week is nearly upon us! *shudders*

As students stay up to all hours studying for finals and subsequently flee from campus as quickly as possible, some Penn State services are extending and limiting their hours accordingly.

Pattee and Paterno Libraries:

Open 24 hours from 8 a.m. Saturday, December 8 through 7 p.m. Friday, December 14

CATA Bloop & Whoop:

Blue Loop runs to 2:21 a.m. until Saturday, December 15

White Loop runs to 2:15 a.m. until Saturday, December 15

Penn State Dining:

Louie’s (Redifer)

Open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, December 9

Open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, December 10 through Tuesday. December 11

Open 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday, December 12

Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 14

Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 15

Off the Ground (Redifer)

Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, December 14

Fresco y Caliente and Hot Steel and Noodles (Redifer)

Open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 10 through Wednesday, December 12

Open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, December 14

Southside Buffet (Redifer)

No Late Night on Thursday, December 13

Open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 14

Urban Garden (Redifer)

Closed Friday, December 14 until after break

In A Pickle (Redifer)

Closed Friday, December 14 until after break

Market East (Findlay)

Open 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, December 19

Open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, December 10 to Tuesday, December 11

Open 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 12

Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 14

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 15

Edge (Findlay)

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, December 14

Flipps (Findlay)

Open 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, December 9

Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, December 10 through Wednesday, December 12

Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 14

Salad (Findlay)

Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, December 14

Pizza and Deli (Findlay)

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, December 9 to Thursday, December 13

Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, December 14

Sushi (Findlay)

Open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, December 10 to Wednesday, December 12

Chef’s Table (Findlay)

Closed Thursday, December 13 until after break.

The Mix (Pollock)

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 14 (convenience store only)

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 15 (convenience store only)

Pollock Buffet

Open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 9

Open 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 13 through Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, December 14

Sisu Store (Waring)

Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, December 14

Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 15

Sisu Coffee Bar (Waring)

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 13

Open 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 14

Bluespoon Market (North)

Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 15

Northside (North)

Open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, December 9

Open 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 10

Open 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 11

About the Author

Annmarie Sorensen Annmarie's brain is comprised of quotes from The Office, Harry Potter, and Gilmore Girls. She lives off of Amy's GF Mac n Cheese because she has Celiac disease. She enjoys long walks to the fridge, the deli in Findlay Commons, and to her bed after her 9am. You can follow her on Twitter @aannmarieeee for additional political commentary and email her at [email protected]

