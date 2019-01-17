Infusion Hosting Annual Competition To Determine Penn State’s Best Dance Crew

Infusion will hold its annual intra-collegiate dance competition to determine Penn State’s Best Dance Crew at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 26 in Schwab Auditorium.

The organization judges fusion dance competitions, and for the past few years, several of Penn State’s dance teams have come together to showcase their talents and passion for the art.

Urban Dance Troupe took home the first place prize last year, with Whiplash coming in second. This year, the competition will return with several other dance troupes including Outcast, Orchesis, Whiplash, Penn State Natya, Urban Dance Troupe, Penn State Sher Bhangra, and KPMD Performance Team.



The winning team will have the opportunity to perform as an exhibition act at Infusion’s larger event in March, when filmi-fusion dance teams from across the country visit Penn State to compete for $3,000 and bid points to the Bollywood America and Legends national competitions.

You can buy tickets for Penn State’s Best Dance Crew beforehand at the HUB from January 22-25 for $3. You can also get your ticket at the door for the same price.

