Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

No. 7 Penn State women’s volleyball swept Northwestern 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-19) Friday night at the newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Nittany Lions relied on a balanced offensive effort to beat the Wildcats, hitting .298 as a team in Evanston.

How It Happened

Bryanna Weiskircher did an excellent job distributing the ball to Penn State’s outside hitters and middle blockers alike, tallying 37 assists, six digs, and four kills in the win.

Freshman right side Jonni Parker led the Nittany Lions with 11 kills, while Nia Reed, Kaitlyn Hord, and Taylor Leath added seven apiece. Serena Gray and Allyson Cathey combined for nine kills to round out the scoring.

Kendall White paced Penn State’s defense with a match-high 16 digs and three assists. Reed and Gray each had a team-high three blocks against the Wildcats, who fell to 14-13 on the season.

Player of the Match

Jonni Parker | Right side

The Casstown, Ohio, native finished with 11 kills, four digs, two blocks, and two service aces.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (20-5) head to Champaign Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET match against No. 4 Illinois.

