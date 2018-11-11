PSU news by
Penn State And Rutgers To Kick Off At Noon

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
11/11/18 11:20 am

Penn State’s late season visit to Rutgers will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network next Saturday. We’re yawning too.

This is Penn State’s second straight game with a noon kickoff, after having only one during the first two months of the season. 

The Nittany Lions enter High Point Solutions Stadium on an 11-game winning streak against the Scarlet Knights and having won 26 of the 28 meetings all-time. In the first four years of the annual conference matchup, Rutgers has mustered only one touchdown while being outscored 115-19. That touchdown came in the second quarter of the first conference game between the two schools in 2014.

Rutgers is enduring another brutal season under third-year head coach Chris Ash. The Scarlet Knights are 1-7, having not won since the first week of the season and losing by more than 20 points five times. Ash is 7-27 as head coach. 

A kickoff time has yet to be announced for the Nittany Lions’ post-Thanksgiving regular season finale against Maryland on November 24.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

