Penn State And Rutgers To Kick Off At Noon
Penn State’s late season visit to Rutgers will kick off at 12 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network next Saturday. We’re yawning too.
This is Penn State’s second straight game with a noon kickoff, after having only one during the first two months of the season.
The Nittany Lions enter High Point Solutions Stadium on an 11-game winning streak against the Scarlet Knights and having won 26 of the 28 meetings all-time. In the first four years of the annual conference matchup, Rutgers has mustered only one touchdown while being outscored 115-19. That touchdown came in the second quarter of the first conference game between the two schools in 2014.
Rutgers is enduring another brutal season under third-year head coach Chris Ash. The Scarlet Knights are 1-7, having not won since the first week of the season and losing by more than 20 points five times. Ash is 7-27 as head coach.
A kickoff time has yet to be announced for the Nittany Lions’ post-Thanksgiving regular season finale against Maryland on November 24.
