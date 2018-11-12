Alabama To Stop At Bryce Jordan Center On 50th Anniversary Tour

American country and Southern rock band Alabama will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Special guest The Charlie Daniels Band will also join the performance.

You should know the band from recognizable hits like “Song of the South” and “Mountain Music” among a litany of legendary tunes from its illustrious career.

Alabama sold 80 million albums while changing the face and sound of country music. Its rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics, and sounds inspired today’s country stars like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, and Luke Bryan.

The band has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row in addition to winning more than 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, and ACM Wards. Alabama belongs to the Country Music Hall of Fame and has its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Charlie Daniels Band, joining Alabama for the show, is a can’t-miss act for country music fans everywhere with classics like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Simple Man.”

Daniels’ signature song won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979 as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 16 starting at $35. You can get yours at the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium the Penn State Downtown Theatre, Altoona Campus Ticket Outlet, online at Ticketmaster, or by calling (800) 745-3000.

