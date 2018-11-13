PSU news by
Leah Rednor Named Next Panhellenic Council President

Penn State Panhellenic Council via Instagram
By Elissa Hill
11/13/18 4:02 am

The Panhellenic Council elected Leah Rednor as the new Panhel President for 2019 Monday evening. Rednor is current a junior and the president of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

“I decided to run because I’m currently the chapter president of my sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha, and I really liked representing my sorority and getting involved in the community,” Rednor said after the election. “I wanted to take that next step and do it in the bigger picture. I’m really excited about making an impact in the Greek community and hopefully the Penn State community, as well.”

Panhel also elected Kylee McGuigan as executive vice president, Elizabeth Magaha as vice president for standards, and Madeline Anasiewicz as vice president for membership.

“I also am currently a member of my sorority’s executive board, Delta Phi Epsilon, so my whole goal going into being a member of my executive board, I wanted to make a difference in my chapter,” McGuigan said. “I felt like I could spread my voice to a larger scale, so I decided to run for the Panhellenic executive board. I believe that I can make more changes in the Panhellenic community as a whole, so I’m very excited to see what will happen under our new leadership.”

The Panhellenic Council will elect the rest of its incoming executive board Tuesday. The members-elect take office at the end of January following Panhel’s formal recruitment process.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

