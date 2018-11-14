Saeed Blacknall Promoted From Raiders Practice Squad

Former Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall has been called up from the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad to join the team’s 53-man roster, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday.

With Martavis Bryant ruled out for this week with an injury and Jordy nelson questionable to play with a knee bruise, Oakland was running short on receivers. Gruden said Marcell Ateman will be first in line to get an opportunity, but Blacknall will be waiting on the sidelines for his chance to shine.

After signing with the Raiders in May as a free agent, Blacknall was waived out of the preseason, but subsequently signed to the practice squad.

Blacknall has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game, but caught 50 passes for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in his four seasons as a Nittany Lion. Perhaps his most memorable play was a 70-yard touchdown pass in Penn State’s 2016 Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin.

With play like this under his belt, Raiders fans have a lot to look forward to should Blacknall take the field this season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

UPUA To Consider New Policy Change Adding ‘Community Group’ Seats Though the Judicial Board has final say on the timing of implementing all policy changes, it is expected the changes will take effect for the 14th Assembly if approved.