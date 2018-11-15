Panhellenic Council To Host ‘The F Word’ Female Empowerment Summit
Penn State’s Panhellenic Council will host its first annual two-day, female-focused summit after Thanksgiving break. “The F Word” will focus on being helping women feel fierce, strong, and empowered.
Motivational speaker and rape survivor Brittany Piper, self defense expert Jenn Cassetta, Penn State Health Promotion & Wellness assistant director Stacy Jones, and Gender Equity Center educational program coordinator Ginger Isenberg will all speak at the summit.
Panhel members will have the opportunity to participate in breakout discussions about self defense, sexual assault, body positivity, mental health, and more. With one opening session and 12 additional sessions to choose from, members must RSVP for each session they will attend.
The summit will be held Wednesday, November 28 in Heritage Hall in the HUB from 6 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 29 from 10:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. in 232A, 233A, and 233B HUB. You can see more information on Penhel’s website here.
