Panhellenic Council To Host ‘The F Word’ Female Empowerment Summit

Penn State Panhellenic Council
By Annmarie Sorensen
11/15/18 4:05 am

Penn State’s Panhellenic Council will host its first annual two-day, female-focused summit after Thanksgiving break. “The F Word” will focus on being helping women feel fierce, strong, and empowered.

Motivational speaker and rape survivor Brittany Piper, self defense expert Jenn Cassetta, Penn State Health Promotion & Wellness assistant director Stacy Jones, and Gender Equity Center educational program coordinator Ginger Isenberg will all speak at the summit.

Panhel members will have the opportunity to participate in breakout discussions about self defense, sexual assault, body positivity, mental health, and more. With one opening session and 12 additional sessions to choose from, members must RSVP for each session they will attend.

The summit will be held Wednesday, November 28 in Heritage Hall in the HUB from 6 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, November 29 from 10:35 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. in 232A, 233A, and 233B HUB. You can see more information on Penhel’s website here.

Annmarie Sorensen

Annmarie's brain is comprised of quotes from The Office, Harry Potter, and Gilmore Girls. She lives off of Amy's GF Mac n Cheese because she has Celiac disease. She enjoys long walks to the fridge, the deli in Findlay Commons, and to her bed after her 9am. You can follow her on Twitter @aannmarieeee for additional political commentary and email her at [email protected]

