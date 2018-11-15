Penn State Hockey Broadcasts Bedroom Eyes All Over Your Twitter Feed

Penn State men’s hockey is back with a vengeance for its 2018-2019 campaign, winning eight of its first nine games of the season. With a hot start comes passionate support of the skating Nittany Lions, and the team is taking every opportunity to channel this support with its social media accounts.

Frankly, it’s fun to see a tweet you created or a concept you thought of blow up on social media, whether it’s through likes, retweets, or even getting ratio’d. But this takes it to a whole new level.

When I think of my Twitter feed, I don’t think “sexy.” Mine’s mostly full of Penn State info and news, with a few viral accounts mixed in that people I know have retweeted. Until now.

During Saturday’s game, the Penn State hockey Twitter account started pushing out gifs of its players. This isn’t uncommon for sports teams, but they’re usually in-game clips of the players and/or shots of them tossing a ball (or, in this case, a puck) around in front of a green screen.

On the other hand, Penn State hockey decided to broadcast players’ bedroom eyes all over Twitter, including gifs of them winking at the camera.

FOLKESSSSS



The junior skates hard to the net and beats Marotte shortside for the early 1-0 lead just 1:04 into the opening period! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/2532USb3dw — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2018

Can’t you just imaging Tyra Banks encouraging these America’s Next Top Model contestants to smile with their eyes as they wink at the camera?

SUUUUUUUUCESE



Just 19 seconds later and Penn State leads 6-4 at 10:28 of the second period!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/mEAivHzPrK — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2018

I’d like to see a runway walk in next week’s series of gifs. If that doesn’t go well, Nate Sucese is on my short list for Cover Girl. Move over, Ellen.

MAXXXXXXX



From Pavlychev and Talvitie and Penn State leads 8-4 at 15:56 of the second period!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/L3RGrNruAs — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2018

And just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any more sexual, Penn State hockey pops off with this kiss and wink from noted boy next door Cole Hults. You can just tell the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect didn’t need any encouragement to ham it up in front of the camera.

HULTSSSSSS



From Smirnov and we have now tied our record for most goals in a game with 1⃣0⃣!!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/SwIH5J78ro — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2018

If you’re worried things are getting too heated, you can always calm yourself down with these gifs of sophomores Alex Limoges and Sam Sternschein showing off their signature dad dance moves.

LIMOOOOOO



NEW RECORD 1⃣1⃣ GOALS IN A GAME!! Only fitting it was from Barratt!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/xBuXCYwG1r — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2018

Party on, Penn State hockey social media manager. You’re certainly in a class all your own.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

UPUA Approves Policy Changes To Add ‘Community Group’ Representative Seats It’s UPUA’s intention that the Community Group representatives will encompass all four Greek councils and all three caucuses.