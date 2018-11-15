PSU news by
Penn State Hockey Broadcasts Bedroom Eyes All Over Your Twitter Feed

Penn State Men's Hockey via Twitter
By Elissa Hill
11/15/18 4:08 am

Penn State men’s hockey is back with a vengeance for its 2018-2019 campaign, winning eight of its first nine games of the season. With a hot start comes passionate support of the skating Nittany Lions, and the team is taking every opportunity to channel this support with its social media accounts.

Frankly, it’s fun to see a tweet you created or a concept you thought of blow up on social media, whether it’s through likes, retweets, or even getting ratio’d. But this takes it to a whole new level.

When I think of my Twitter feed, I don’t think “sexy.” Mine’s mostly full of Penn State info and news, with a few viral accounts mixed in that people I know have retweeted. Until now.

During Saturday’s game, the Penn State hockey Twitter account started pushing out gifs of its players. This isn’t uncommon for sports teams, but they’re usually in-game clips of the players and/or shots of them tossing a ball (or, in this case, a puck) around in front of a green screen.

On the other hand, Penn State hockey decided to broadcast players’ bedroom eyes all over Twitter, including gifs of them winking at the camera.

Can’t you just imaging Tyra Banks encouraging these America’s Next Top Model contestants to smile with their eyes as they wink at the camera?

I’d like to see a runway walk in next week’s series of gifs. If that doesn’t go well, Nate Sucese is on my short list for Cover Girl. Move over, Ellen.

And just when you thought it couldn’t possibly get any more sexual, Penn State hockey pops off with this kiss and wink from noted boy next door Cole Hults. You can just tell the Los Angeles Kings’ prospect didn’t need any encouragement to ham it up in front of the camera.

If you’re worried things are getting too heated, you can always calm yourself down with these gifs of sophomores Alex Limoges and Sam Sternschein showing off their signature dad dance moves.

*insert Apache (Jump On It) by Sugarhill Gang here*

Party on, Penn State hockey social media manager. You’re certainly in a class all your own.

