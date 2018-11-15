PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

News

Penn State Issues Parking & Traffic Advisory For Friday Night

Shawn McGinnis | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
11/15/18 4:06 am

Penn State is warning visitors to campus Friday evening about the parking and traffic conditions they may encounter as men’s hockey faces off against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena while the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Bryce Jordan Center.

General parking will be available at the standard Pegula and Jordan Center events lots, Jordan East and Stadium West, but the university expects these lots could reach capacity Friday night. Should this happen, parking will be available at the East and Eisenhower parking decks at standard event parking rates. Vehicles with a valid Penn State parking permit can park at any of the aforementioned lots for no additional fee.

Traffic advisories are also in effect Friday evening because of the two events combined with students leaving campus for Thanksgiving break. Event parking areas open at 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Those who want to avoid traffic are encouraged to park at the East and Eisenhower desks.

ADA parking for men’s hockey will be available at the southwest corner of Stadium West near the intersection of University Drive and Curtin Road, accessible via Park Avenue. ADA parking for Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be available at the section of Jordan East near Gate B, across from the All-Sports Museum.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

Penn State Apologizes For Alarming Anti-Phishing Email

A self-phishing email was sent to a large group of students. And apparently many of them called PennDOT, university police, and other government agencies.

Saeed Blacknall Promoted From Raiders Practice Squad

UPUA To Consider New Policy Change Adding ‘Community Group’ Seats

UPUA To Consider New Policy Change Adding ‘Community Group’ Seats

Though the Judicial Board has final say on the timing of implementing all policy changes, it is expected the changes will take effect for the 14th Assembly if approved.

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

If you’re heading back home to the Steel City next week, be sure to check out some of these events and attractions.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend