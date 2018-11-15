Penn State Issues Parking & Traffic Advisory For Friday Night

Penn State is warning visitors to campus Friday evening about the parking and traffic conditions they may encounter as men’s hockey faces off against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena while the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs at the Bryce Jordan Center.

General parking will be available at the standard Pegula and Jordan Center events lots, Jordan East and Stadium West, but the university expects these lots could reach capacity Friday night. Should this happen, parking will be available at the East and Eisenhower parking decks at standard event parking rates. Vehicles with a valid Penn State parking permit can park at any of the aforementioned lots for no additional fee.

Traffic advisories are also in effect Friday evening because of the two events combined with students leaving campus for Thanksgiving break. Event parking areas open at 5 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Those who want to avoid traffic are encouraged to park at the East and Eisenhower desks.

ADA parking for men’s hockey will be available at the southwest corner of Stadium West near the intersection of University Drive and Curtin Road, accessible via Park Avenue. ADA parking for Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be available at the section of Jordan East near Gate B, across from the All-Sports Museum.

Elissa Hill

