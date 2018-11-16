Jesse McCartney Leavin’ For Penn State

Jesse McCartney is coming to Penn State to be with you and your beautiful soul.

The chart-topping pop artist’s concert will take place 9 p.m. on Friday, November 30 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall. The performance is free for students with a Penn State ID, courtesy of SPA.

Since leaving his boy band Dream Street to pursue a solo career, McCartney has released four albums, with his most recent coming in 2014. He’s best known for his singles “Leavin,” which landed at No. 1 on the American Top 40 charts, and “Beautiful Soul,” which peaked at No. 4 in the American Top 40.

He took a break from the music scene after 2014, but toured this summer and released new singles, “Better With You” and “Wasted,” in anticipation of his upcoming album.

