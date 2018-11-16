PSU news by
Jesse McCartney Leavin’ For Penn State

Courtesy of SPA
By Steve Connelly
11/16/18 12:42 pm

Jesse McCartney is coming to Penn State to be with you and your beautiful soul.

The chart-topping pop artist’s concert will take place 9 p.m. on Friday, November 30 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall. The performance is free for students with a Penn State ID, courtesy of SPA.

Since leaving his boy band Dream Street to pursue a solo career, McCartney has released four albums, with his most recent coming in 2014. He’s best known for his singles “Leavin,” which landed at No. 1 on the American Top 40 charts, and “Beautiful Soul,” which peaked at No. 4 in the American Top 40.

He took a break from the music scene after 2014, but toured this summer and released new singles, “Better With You” and “Wasted,” in anticipation of his upcoming album. 

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

