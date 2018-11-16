PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Penn State Women’s Soccer Advances To Sweet 16

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/16/18 4:56 pm

No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer beat No. 18 South Carolina 1-0 Friday afternoon to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

Kristin Schnurr scored the game-winning goal for the Nittany Lions in the 31st minute at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

How It Happened

Kaleigh Riehl earned her first assist of the season on Schnurr’s team-high eighth goal. Schnurr, who hails from Bristow, Virginia, has been a breakout performer for Erica Dambach’s squad as a redshirt junior.

She entered the match for Kerry Abello in the 27th minute and found the back of the net not long after to give the Nittany Lions an early lead in Morgantown, West Virginia. Penn State outshot South Carolina 24-5 and took all six corner kicks.

Junior goalkeeper Amanda Dennis made two saves in the close victory over former Nittany Lion Grace Fisk and the Gamecocks. Fisk, a two-time SEC Defender of the Year, transferred to South Carolina following her freshman season.

Player of the Match

Kristin Schnurr | Forward

Schnurr delivered in the clutch on a cold day to send her team to the next round.

Schnurr contests a ball along the sideline earlier this season against Ohio State.

Takeaways

  • Penn State’s defense has been practically impenetrable this season, recording its 13th shutout of the year against the Gamecocks.
  • Senior co-captain Emily Ogle made her 98th career start Friday — good for the nation’s longest active streak among Division I players. She’s been tremendous all season.
  • Penn State relied heavily on its veteran leadership, with seven starters playing the entire game. Schnurr and freshman midfielder Kim Dubs were the only Nittany Lions to come off the bench.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (17-5-1) will face a familiar opponent Sunday at 3 p.m. regardless of who wins between No. 2 seed West Virginia and Wake Forest. Penn State beat the Mountaineers 1-0 in its season opener and lost to the Demon Deacons 1-0 in Winston-Salem.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

