The Official Penn State-Rutgers Drinking Game

Another weekend brings another Penn State football game, this time against the lowly Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Whether you’ll be watching from home or staying in town for the weekend, drinking during the likely blowout will only make the game more fun. Here is your official Onward State drinking game that will surely make laughing at Rutgers even easier (Imagine that):

Whenever the announcers say the name of Rutgers’ Stadium, HighPoint.com Stadium, laugh that its home field is named after a website and chug your drink, preferably something with an equally bad name. Also, if you or anyone you’re with (whether friends or parents) can come up with a worse name for a stadium, take another drink.

Whenever you hear Rutgers’ student section chanting something negative about Penn State, laugh, take a sip, and remember: Rutgers was your safety school.

If Rutgers can manage to score its first touchdown against Penn State since 2014, take a shot, and be upset you can’t make fun of Rutgers fans for that anymore.

If most of the crowd leaves by halftime again, finish your drink and laugh at the fact that the Rutgers fan base is all bark and no bite. If Penn State fans take over Rutgers’ student section again, keep laughing and crack open another beer.

Every time Trace McSorley scores a touchdown, high five your buddy and chug your beer. If it’s his 100th career touchdown , make it a double and reminisce on the many, many good times.

If any receiver drops a perfect pass from McSorley, get really angry, crush your beer, and then literally crush the beer can.

If Penn State wins by more than 30, don’t do anything. That should be a given.

If Penn State wins by less than 30, just finish your drink and wonder what the hell has happened this year.

If Penn States loses…never mind. We’re not even going there.

Have fun, and remember to drink responsibly!

