Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Rutgers

No. 14 Penn State football will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in its final away game of the 2018 season.

The Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 22-10 last weekend to improve to 7-3 on the year. Here’s all the information you need to know — including media, the weather, and injuries — for Saturday’s game.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, and Elise Menaker will call the game as part of the broadcast.



Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.



Weather

Unlike the last two days, Mother Nature should cooperate with Saturday’s proceedings. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to high 40s are expected throughout the game, and winds should hover around 5-10 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State has taken on Rutgers annually since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. The two teams’ last meeting was a 35-6 Nittany Lion victory at Beaver Stadium last season — Penn State overcame a slow start to take down Rutgers handily at the tail end of that campaign. The Nittany Lions hold a 26-2 all-time series lead over the Scarlet Knights, including an active 11-game win streak.

Injuries

Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.



