Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Rutgers
No. 14 Penn State football will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in its final away game of the 2018 season.
The Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin 22-10 last weekend to improve to 7-3 on the year. Here’s all the information you need to know — including media, the weather, and injuries — for Saturday’s game.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin, Glen Mason, and Elise Menaker will call the game as part of the broadcast.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.
Weather
Unlike the last two days, Mother Nature should cooperate with Saturday’s proceedings. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to high 40s are expected throughout the game, and winds should hover around 5-10 miles per hour, according to AccuWeather.
Last Meeting
Penn State has taken on Rutgers annually since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. The two teams’ last meeting was a 35-6 Nittany Lion victory at Beaver Stadium last season — Penn State overcame a slow start to take down Rutgers handily at the tail end of that campaign. The Nittany Lions hold a 26-2 all-time series lead over the Scarlet Knights, including an active 11-game win streak.
Injuries
Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are both out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editors Derek Bannister (@dBannister42) and Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) will be in the press box, while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) will be on the field.
Onward State
- Staff Predictions
- Previewing The Enemy
- Things that have happened more than Rutgers victories over Penn State in the past 100 years
- New Jersey native Justin Shorter prepares for homecoming trip
- Trace McSorley poised to break even more Penn State records
- Juwan Johnson’s status up in the air for Penn State-Rutgers
- New Year’s Six bowl still possible for Penn State
- A tale of two victories over Wisconsin
- Post-Wisconsin report card
