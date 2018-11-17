Onward State Reaches Double Digits: Happy 10th Birthday To Us

Happy birthday to us! Onward State officially turns 10 today, November 17.

A decade ago, we published our first post, “Rumor mill” — a two-sentence, 29-word post suggesting Girl Talk would perform on campus later that Fall 2008 semester. Spoiler alert: The rumor ended up being true.

We’ve published more than 23,000 posts since then and somehow convinced more than 150,000 trolls to follow us on Twitter.

A lot has changed since 2008, but even more has stayed the same.

For starters, we’re still an all-student staff that wants to generate honest conversation in the hopes of enriching the Penn State community and experience.

We still aim to cover all aspects of student life at Penn State, from Thespians to football to THON to student government.

We still try to serve as a voice for Penn State students, inviting anyone in the community to submit posts for us to publish.

We’re still voraciously passionate about the Penn State experience and the past and future of our university.

And most importantly, we’re still here doing this for y’all.

For the past 10 years, you (our readers) have stuck with us for better and for worse. We truly would not be here without all of you, and for that we’re eternally grateful. So drop us a line, blow out a candle, crack open a cold one, or hit send on a fire tweet — this is your birthday as much as it is ours.

As Onward State cofounder Evan Kalikow said recently, “Holy crap, it’s been 10 years? I’m old as hell!!”

For the Blog, always. Thanks for reading.

