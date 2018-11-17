PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Onward State Reaches Double Digits: Happy 10th Birthday To Us

By Elissa Hill
11/17/18 1:18 am

Happy birthday to us! Onward State officially turns 10 today, November 17.

A decade ago, we published our first post, “Rumor mill” — a two-sentence, 29-word post suggesting Girl Talk would perform on campus later that Fall 2008 semester. Spoiler alert: The rumor ended up being true.

We’ve published more than 23,000 posts since then and somehow convinced more than 150,000 trolls to follow us on Twitter.

A lot has changed since 2008, but even more has stayed the same.

For starters, we’re still an all-student staff that wants to generate honest conversation in the hopes of enriching the Penn State community and experience.

We still aim to cover all aspects of student life at Penn State, from Thespians to football to THON to student government.

We still try to serve as a voice for Penn State students, inviting anyone in the community to submit posts for us to publish.

We’re still voraciously passionate about the Penn State experience and the past and future of our university.

And most importantly, we’re still here doing this for y’all.

For the past 10 years, you (our readers) have stuck with us for better and for worse. We truly would not be here without all of you, and for that we’re eternally grateful. So drop us a line, blow out a candle, crack open a cold one, or hit send on a fire tweet — this is your birthday as much as it is ours.

As Onward State cofounder Evan Kalikow said recently, “Holy crap, it’s been 10 years? I’m old as hell!!”

For the Blog, always. Thanks for reading.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Elissa

UPUA Approves Policy Changes To Add ‘Community Group’ Representative Seats

It’s UPUA’s intention that the Community Group representatives will encompass all four Greek councils and all three caucuses.

Penn State Hockey Broadcasts Bedroom Eyes All Over Your Twitter Feed

Penn State Issues Parking & Traffic Advisory For Friday Night

Penn State Cancels Classes Friday Due To Snow

Over 10 inches of snow fell on Happy Valley during the fourth-largest November snowstorm on record.

Things That Have Happened More In 100 Years Than Rutgers Beating Penn State Football

It’s been an exciting century…unless you’re Rutgers playing Penn State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend