Trace McSorley Thanks Penn State Fans Before Last Home Game

Before his last game at Beaver Stadium, Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has a message for Nittany Nation: thank you.

The redshirt senior and three-year started penned a 515-word open letter to fans in the game program for the Nittany Lions’ regular season finale against Maryland. He recalled his many successes at Penn State and expressed his gratitude for “the most amazing fans in the world.”

“The support you all have given to this program over the past five years is literally second to none,” he wrote. “You guys are what make this program special and it has been the fans and alumni who have taught me what it truly means to be a Penn Stater. Your commitment to the program through thick and thin is unmatched and what we do as players would not be possible without you guys.”

McSorley, affectionately known as the Wizard of Camelot by fans, explained how although he was the first person in his family to attend Penn State, his “entire family now bleeds Blue and White, and always will, because of how special Happy Valley is.”

The letter began with McSorley reminiscing on the first time he saw Beaver Stadium as a wide-eyed 12-year-old attending a football camp during the Joe Paterno era. He remembered thinking about how cool it’d be to play in such a big stadium. Eleven years later, he is moments away from running out of the tunnel at Beaver Stadium for the last time and the 21st time as a starter. You could certainly say life comes at you fast.

The full letter can be read below and found in the game program, which can be purchased at Beaver Stadium at concessions stands, Penn State Bookstore trailers, individual sellers in the parking lots, and through the Mount Nittany Club.

When I was 12 years old, I came to Penn State for a football camp and I remember looking at Beaver Stadium and being in awe of the size of it. I remember thinking to myself how cool it would be to play in a stadium like that. Little did I know one day I would actually be running out of the tunnel of that big stadium that I was once in awe of. I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel for the first time my freshman year. Running onto the field, and not just hearing the roar of the crowd, but feeling the ground shake because of the energy in Beaver Stadium, is something that still gives me chills to this day. I am incredibly blessed that Coach Franklin and his staff gave me an opportunity to attend and play for Penn State University. It has been an honor to put on the Blue and White over these past few seasons. Over my time here, I have had so many incredible experiences in Beaver Stadium. Moments like singing the alma mater and the sea of white on the field after the Ohio State victory in 2016, winning the Big Ten Championship and looking up and seeing all of our fans who traveled to Indianapolis celebrating with us, and even the Appalachian State fane this year are all memories I’ll be able to cherish for the rest of my life. Moments like that make waking up at 4 a.m. to dig my car out of snow and dig my car out of snow and drive to Lasch for winter conditioning completely worth it. I have met guys who came from different backgrounds from across the country and developed a lasting brotherhood with them. From celebrating in the locker room after games to visiting teammates’ homes and going on trips with them, the brotherhood at Penn State is special and I can’t wait for that to continue for the rest of our lives. As my time in the Blue and White comes to a close I want to say thank you to the most amazing fans in the world. The support you all have given to this program over the past five years is literally second to none. You guys are what make this program special and it has been the fans and alumni who have taught me what it truly means to be a Penn Stater. Your commitment to the program through thick and thin is unmatched and what we do as players would not be possible without you guys. Nobody in my family had gone to Penn State before me, and now my sister is a Penn Stater too. My entire family now bleeds Blue and White, and always will, because of how special Happy Valley is. These five years have gone by in a blink of an eye and if I could do it all over again in a heartbeat, I would. Thanks you for being the best fans in the world and for making my time here unforgettable. We Are!

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]