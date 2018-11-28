PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Athletics

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Takes Home Handful Of Big Ten Honors

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
11/28/18 2:49 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball earned plenty of recognition Wednesday when the Big Ten announced its postseason honors.

Junior libero Kendall White received Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year laurels, while right side Jonni Parker claimed the conference’s Freshman of the Year over a stacked field of candidates.

White and Parker were both named All-Big Ten first team selections. Parker obviously nabbed a spot on the freshman team alongside middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, who also found herself on the second team with setter Bryanna Weiskircher.

It’s the second consecutive season White has earned an All-Big Ten nod. She’s the only returning All-American on Penn State’s roster and is already fifth in program history in career digs. Parker leads the team in kills with 311 heading into postseason play.

Redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Kristin Krause was Penn State’s sportsmanship award honoree. Minnesota’s Hugh McCutcheon was the unanimous selection for Big Ten Coach of the Year after leading his Golden Gophers to a conference championship. 

The Nittany Lions are among seven Big Ten teams that qualified for this year’s NCAA tournament. They will host Howard in the first round Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rec Hall. Penn State and Stanford are the only programs to have made all 38 tournaments since 1981.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ethan

Kaleigh Riehl Named MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist

Penn State women’s soccer defender Kaleigh Riehl is one of 15 semifinalists for the 2018 MAC Hermann Trophy.

Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Open NCAA Tournament Against Howard

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To Wisconsin 3-2

Penn State Hoops Should Wear Pink & Black Uniforms Until They Lose

Pink and black should be the new look for Penn State hoops’ indefinite future after the Nittany Lions’ upset of No. 13 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley Unveils Special Footwear For ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ On Good Morning America

Barkley will help raise awareness and money for 22q, a rare genetic disease his niece, Amirah, was diagnosed with.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend