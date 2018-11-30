Penn State #GivingTuesday Campaign Raises More Than $700,000

While Penn Staters’ social media feeds were inundated this week with students asking for #GivingTuesday donations to university and organization initiatives, the hard work paid off: Penn State raised more than $700,000 from the campaign.

Compared to last year, gifts to Penn State increased by more than half, from 4,300 to 6,500 total. THON’s fundraising effort, with a matching gift from Johnson & Johnson, accounted for 3,700 of those.

From university units that participated, the Blue Band collected the most gifts (221) raising money for the Blue Band Legacy Fund. Athletics raised the most money overall, earning $41,575 for the Levi Lamb Fund. Of the student groups who participated, Club Gymnastics collected the most gifts (102), while the Schreyer Student Council raised the most money overall ($2,100).

Penn State’s gift matching for young alumni also seemed to do the trick. GOLD alumni (graduates of the last decade) donated more than $40,000 through 510 gifts.

“During this season of gratitude and giving, I am thankful that so many Penn Staters have chosen to make philanthropy a part of their holiday celebrations,” Penn State Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations Richard Bundy said in a release. “The generosity we saw on #GivingTuesday speaks volumes about the pride our alumni, friends, parents and students feel toward one another and toward our great University.”

Gifts made on #GivingTuesday not earmarked for a specific corner of Penn State will go toward the university’s current fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence. The campaign focuses on financial accessibility, transformative experiences beyond the classroom, and fueling discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Elissa Hill Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

