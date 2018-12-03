Jesse James Rocks Colorful THON Cleats For NFL’s ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

Jesse James unveiled some colorful kicks for the Steelers’ Sunday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (sorry to have to bring this up, Steelers fans). The former Penn State tight end is showing his support for THON with a pair of custom cleats as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

The cleats feature a colorful palette, which is a fitting representation of the sea of bright colors that fills the Bryce Jordan Center during THON. The design also displays someone holding up the Four Diamonds logo, text like “#FTK” and “Why We Dance,” as well as colorful dots throughout.

Today for #mycausemycleats l’ll be representing @pennstatethon THON is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. @THON https://t.co/565hDKQAYV

Thank you @kelshmeamy for the custom cleats pic.twitter.com/OPbM5R0158 — Jesse James (@JJames18_) December 2, 2018

James put together quite a consistent career during his time in Happy Valley. As a freshman, he racked up 276 yards and five touchdowns. By the time he declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season, he had put up 78 career receptions, 1,005 career yards, and 11 touchdowns.

And this isn’t the first time that James has donned THON cleats in his NFL career. In 2017, James wore these cleats that matched his NFL team’s colors.

James first wore THON-branded cleats in 2016, beginning a three-year stretch of playing #FTK during week 13 of the NFL season.

Jesse James is nothing if not consistent, and his choice of cleats is no exception. Unfortunately even he couldn’t help a penalty-ridden Pittsburgh team this week, tallying one reception for seven yards in the Steelers’ close loss to the Chargers.

