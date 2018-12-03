PSU news by
Shep Garner Sinks Miraculous Buzzer-Beater For Detroit Pistons’ G-League Affiliate

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
12/3/18 4:05 am

Shep Garner may not be making three-pointers for Pat Chambers’ squad anymore, but he’s still making headlines for the Grand Rapids Drive in the G-League.

His team already had a huge lead, but Garner sank a buzzer-beater from way downtown to give the Drive a 31-17 lead to end the first quarter.

Garner, who joined the Grand Rapids Drive in October, led his team in scoring with 17 points in the Drive’s game against the Raptors 905. Despite holding a 14-point lead after 12 minutes of play, Grand Rapids blew the lead and ended up losing the game 106-91 to fall to 5-6 this season.

The Chester, PA native has played more of a reserve role for the Drive to begin his pro basketball career with an average of 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in a little more than 15 minutes of playing time per contest. His 17-point effort against the Raptors marked a new career high in the pros.

Garner and Grand Rapids will be back in action on Tuesday against the Memphis Hustle. The Penn Stater will wrap up this week by celebrating his 24th birthday on Thursday before taking on the Lakeland Magic on Friday.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

The Live Más Student Section sponsor will give away 500 tickets throughout the week to the first students to reserve their seats on Penn State's student ticket manager.

Citrus Bowl Provides Penn State With Potential For Historic Program Accomplishment

Penn State last won 10 games in three consecutive seasons in 1980, 1981, and 1982 — a stretch which was capped off with a national championship game victory over Georgia.

The Penn State Jewish Community will host various events to celebrate Hanukkah.

