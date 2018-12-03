Taco Bell Giving Away Free Citrus Bowl Tickets To Students
If you can make it to Orlando, you can make it to Camping World Stadium. Students will have a chance to snag free tickets to Penn State football’s Citrus Bowl matchup against No. 14 Kentucky this week thanks to Taco Bell.
The Live Más Student Section sponsor will give away 500 tickets throughout the week to the first students to reserve their seats on Penn State’s student ticket manager.
Members of the Student Nittany Lion Club will get their shot at free tickets starting at 7 a.m. Monday, followed by the rest of the student body at the same time Wednesday morning.
If you aren’t quick enough to get a free entry into the game, you can purchase a ticket for $55 beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Either way, it’s not a bad deal, considering tickets for last year’s Fiesta Bowl and the previous year’s Rose Bowl ran students $155 and $150, respectively. Somehow this price even beats the TaxSlayer Bowl. We’re confused, too, but we’re not complaining. Onward to Disney World!
Student tickets must be picked up from the Athletic Ticket Office at the Bryce Jordan Center between 11 a.m. Thursday, December 6 and 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 14. You also need to pick up your tickets at the same time as anyone you want to sit with at the game.
