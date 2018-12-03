Your Citrus Bowl-Bound Freshly Squeezed Playlist

I’m taking the Bus to Disney World!

Penn State football narrowly missed a New Year’s Six bowl berth, but Florida ain’t bad either. Honestly, nothing could be worse than Pennsylvania weather in the middle of winter, so we’re making the most of our trip to sunny Orlando.

To celebrate Penn State’s matchup against Kentucky just a few miles down the road from the Happiest Place on Earth, we’ve curated a playlist to make all of your citrus-related dreams come true. This one’s got a little something for everyone.

And who knows? If Penn State can pull off a win in Orlando, Camping World Stadium might just become the new Happiest Place on Earth…at least for those dressed in in blue and white.

