Michigan Football Trolls Penn State With Attendance Graphic Rip-Off
Michigan football seemed to recover from its shellacking in the final week of the regular season against the Buckeyes with some sense of humor intact. The team’s Twitter account threw some shade at Penn State football in what is revealed through the following Twitter saga.
On Friday, Penn State football tweeted an attendance graphic mentioning the second-best attendance in the country. And, by the way, Penn State football’s in-house team designed this graphic.
On Saturday, Michigan football tweeted out its own graphic for the best attendance in college football.
The stunning similarities between the two graphics were pointed out by Vinny Nardella, a Penn State football graphic design intern.
At first glance, you may think that Michigan football’s graphics team was perhaps using the same template to create the graphic, or something along those lines. Aaron Bills, the “Director of Football Creative” for Michigan, cleared up any confusion with a sarcastic Twitter reply.
A representative from Michigan football didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Michigan Stadium’s music man managed to troll Penn State fans by playing the songs most-closely associated with the football program, consecutively, in the fourth quarter of this season’s matchup.
After having its revenge tour canceled, Michigan needed someone to pick on, which is understandable — especially when it means yet another Big Ten Championship went to a conference foe.
See you next fall, Wolverines.
