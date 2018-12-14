Penn State Hoops’ Satchel Pierce To Withdraw From Penn State

Penn State Hoops center Satchel Pierce has decided to withdraw from Penn State, according to a release.

Pierce has been sidelined this semester after he was ruled academically ineligible for the fall. The big man was allowed to practice with the team but was otherwise unavailable, meaning he couldn’t travel with the squad.

The Pennsylvania native played the first two seasons of his collegiate career in Blacksburg with Virginia Tech. Pierce sat out the 2016-2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Last season, he played just 7.2 minutes per game, averaging 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The seven-footer’s academic situation was to be reviewed at the end of the fall semester, according to a release from October. Pierce’s size would’ve likely been helpful for the team in the spring, especially with Mike Watkins working his way back into the lineup.

