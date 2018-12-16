Penn State Linebacker Brelin Faison To Transfer

Penn State football’s Brelin Faison announced his intention to transfer away from Happy Valley on Sunday evening.

Faison hails from Greensboro, NC, and he’ll continue his college football career at UNC Charlotte so he can be closer to home.

“Unfortunately, there are some things that we cannot control,” Faison said on Twitter. “Due to my family experiencing health problems, I have made the decision to come closer to home to look after those I love.”

The redshirt freshman spent the vast majority of his collegiate career as a member of the Nittany Lions’ scout team. His only regular season appearance at Penn State came in its 63-10 blowout victory over Kent State in week 3. He also earned scout team player of the week honors ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 victory over Wisconsin.

Faison was recruited as a defensive back, but transitioned to linebacker in Happy Valley. He was a three-star prospect out of Grimsley High School in his hometown, committing to the Nittany Lions in July 2016. He joined the team as an early enrollee in January 2017.

In addition to Faison, safety Isaiah Humphries announced his plans to transfer in late November, and fellow linebacker Manny Bowen joined Utah earlier in the month.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't very good at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Penn State Wrestling Clobbers Arizona State, Mark Hall Knocks Off Top-ranked Zahid Valencia Penn State wrestling’s 41-3 win against Arizona State was full of convincing wins from top to bottom, namely No. 2 Mark Hall’s 4-0 win against No. 1 Zahid Valencia.