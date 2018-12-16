Penn State Linebacker Brelin Faison To Transfer
Penn State football’s Brelin Faison announced his intention to transfer away from Happy Valley on Sunday evening.
Faison hails from Greensboro, NC, and he’ll continue his college football career at UNC Charlotte so he can be closer to home.
“Unfortunately, there are some things that we cannot control,” Faison said on Twitter. “Due to my family experiencing health problems, I have made the decision to come closer to home to look after those I love.”
The redshirt freshman spent the vast majority of his collegiate career as a member of the Nittany Lions’ scout team. His only regular season appearance at Penn State came in its 63-10 blowout victory over Kent State in week 3. He also earned scout team player of the week honors ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 22-10 victory over Wisconsin.
Faison was recruited as a defensive back, but transitioned to linebacker in Happy Valley. He was a three-star prospect out of Grimsley High School in his hometown, committing to the Nittany Lions in July 2016. He joined the team as an early enrollee in January 2017.
In addition to Faison, safety Isaiah Humphries announced his plans to transfer in late November, and fellow linebacker Manny Bowen joined Utah earlier in the month.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling Clobbers Arizona State, Mark Hall Knocks Off Top-ranked Zahid Valencia
Penn State wrestling’s 41-3 win against Arizona State was full of convincing wins from top to bottom, namely No. 2 Mark Hall’s 4-0 win against No. 1 Zahid Valencia.
PSU Brew Club To Reactivate This Spring
After disbanding in 2014, the PSU Brew Club has finally been given the green light to reactivate next semester.
Send this to a friend
Comments