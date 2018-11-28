PSU news by
Freshman Isaiah Humphries Announces Intent To Transfer

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
11/28/18 4:04 pm

Penn State will lose safety Isaiah Humphries this offseason after he announced his intent to transfer on Twitter Wednesday.

The true freshman did not appear at all for the Nittany Lions this season despite the new rule that would allow players to appear in up to four games and still preserve their redshirt.

Humphries came to Penn State as a three-star recruit out of Rowlett, Texas. His father, Leonard, also played for the Nittany Lions in the late 80s and early 90s before getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

There’s no shortage of future talent at safety for Penn State going forward. The Nittany Lions will lose starter and captain Nick Scott, but preserve eight other likely returning safeties — including starter Garrett Taylor — as well as two incoming recruits who verbally committed, Tyler Rudolph and Jaquan Brisker.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State.

