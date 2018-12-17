PSU news by
Cashmere Cat To Perform For SPA Day

Courtesy of SPA
By Elissa Hill
12/17/18 12:02 pm

EDM producer Cashmere Cat will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, January 18 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall as part of the Student Programming Association’s “SPA Day,” an all-day HUB takeover celebrating the organization.

Cashmere Cat is a Norwegian DJ, record producer, musician, and turntablist who’s worked with artists like Ariana Grande and Kanye West. He started his career remixing music from artists like Lana Del Rey and Drake until they impressed a producer who invited Cashmere Cat to New York. He then co-produced a variety or albums, including Britney Spears’ Just Love Me and Ludacris’ Party Girls. His debut album, 9, was released in 2017.

The performance is free for students with a Penn State University Park ID. SPA is expected to announce additional acts and activities for SPA Day as the date approaches.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

Councilman Dan Murphy Explains Planned Vote To Raise State College Real Estate Tax

