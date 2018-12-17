Cashmere Cat To Perform For SPA Day
EDM producer Cashmere Cat will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, January 18 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall as part of the Student Programming Association’s “SPA Day,” an all-day HUB takeover celebrating the organization.
Cashmere Cat is a Norwegian DJ, record producer, musician, and turntablist who’s worked with artists like Ariana Grande and Kanye West. He started his career remixing music from artists like Lana Del Rey and Drake until they impressed a producer who invited Cashmere Cat to New York. He then co-produced a variety or albums, including Britney Spears’ Just Love Me and Ludacris’ Party Girls. His debut album, 9, was released in 2017.
The performance is free for students with a Penn State University Park ID. SPA is expected to announce additional acts and activities for SPA Day as the date approaches.
