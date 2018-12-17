Travis Scott Bringing Astroworld Tour To Bryce Jordan Center
Rapper Travis Scott will bring his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Scott released the tour-titling album, Astroworld, in August 2018, led by number one single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake.
Scott is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. He signed his first major-label deal with Epic Records in 2012, and later that year signed a deal with Kanye West’s GOOD Music. He then signed a record deal with T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint in April 2013.
He self-released his first full-length project, Owl Pharoah, in May 2013, and Days Before Rodeo, in 2013. He released his debut studio album Rodeo in September 2015, led by hit single “Antidote.” His second album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, was released in September 2016, followed by Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho in collaboration with Quavo in 2017.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, December 20, 2018. No student ticket discount has yet been announced, but we’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
