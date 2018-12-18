‘March For Our Lives’ Co-Founder David Hogg To Speak At Penn State

“March For Our Lives” co-founder and Marjory Stoneman Douglas HIgh School shooting survivor David Hogg will speak at Penn State at 7 p.m. Friday, January 18 in Heritage Hall as part of the Student Programming Association’s “SPA Day.” His lecture will precede the Cashmere Cat performance to be held in Alumni Hall the same night.

Hogg was a senior at Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, when the deadliest school shooting took place there on February 14, 2018. Seventeen students and staff members were killed and seventeen others were injured by a 19-year-old former student of the school.

Hogg and other students then started a youth-led gun violence prevention movement, “March For Our Lives.” Organizers held a nationwide demonstration on March 24, 2018, with students marching in Washington, D.C. and at more than 880 events around the world. Turnout was estimated between 1.2 and 2 million people, making it one of the largest protests in United States history.

Appearing on a number of television talk shows and news segments, Hogg quickly became a fact of the movement both online and in the media.

The lecture is free for students with a valid University Park ID, but tickets are required. Students can pick up tickets starting Wednesday, January 9, in the SPA Office (226 HUB). Tickets will be available to non-students starting Monday, January 14.

