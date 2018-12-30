Citrus Bowl Will Not Be Blacked Out To Verizon Fios Customers In Philadelphia, New York
Penn State football fans based in Eastern Pennsylvania or New York with Verizon Fios don’t have to worry about potentially being unable to watch this year’s Citrus Bowl.
Verizon and Walt Disney Co. reached a “broad-based agreement” on Sunday following a dispute regarding programming fees. Networks owned by Disney would’ve been blacked out to Fios customers whose ABC affiliate is based in Philadelphia or New York if the two sides didn’t come to an agreement before 5 p.m. on December 31. The blackout wouldn’t have affected customers based in Western Pennsylvania.
ABC will air this year’s Citrus Bowl between Penn State and Kentucky — since the network is owned by Disney, fans with Verizon Fios wouldn’t have been able to watch the game on TV if the dispute continued until 1 p.m. on January 1.
The dispute became public when Disney began running advertisements warning Verizon Fios customers of the potential blackout. It was similar to the summer-long disagreement between Fox and Comcast which was settled just before the start of the 2018 college football season.
