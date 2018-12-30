What To Do In Orlando On New Year’s Eve

Penn State missed the official New Year’s Six bowl slate this year, but those traveling to watch the Nittany Lions face off against the Kentucky Wildcats can still spend New Year’s Eve in sunny Orlando, Florida. Whether you’re a current student ready to party or a Penn State love stories couple on vacation with the kids, there’s plenty to do as you wait for the clock to strike midnight on 2019.

Theme Parks

Obviously only Orlando insiders are in the know about the theme parks in the area. Disney World and Universal Orlando offer nonstop family fun year-round, and New Year’s Eve is no exception.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios will both feature over-the-top fireworks shows, while Epcot will feature special cuisines for each of its international pavilions as well as live entertainment. Universal Orlando will also feature a fireworks display in addition to character meet-and-greets leading up to midnight.

You can find information on discounted tickets to the theme parks from VisitOrlando.

Cheap Fun

If you’re looking for nightlife sans pricy ticket fees and away from potential small children, Wall Street Plaza is probably your best bet. Famous for its weekend block parties, eight themed bars and restaurants will be open for New Year’s Eve guests. Tickets are $25 online in advance or $30 on New Year’s Eve.

Other nearby celebrations in St. Cloud and Lake Mary can also provide relatively inexpensive entertainment to pass the time until the new year begins.

Fancy Affairs

For those with more expensive tastes, Orlando is ready to welcome you with open arms as you ring in the new year.

The Alfond Inn will host its annual New Year’s Eve Gala with an open bar, champagne toast, numerous chef creations, and a livestream of the Times Square ball drop. Guests can attend for $150 each, and reservations are required.

F. Scott Fitzgerald fanatics can travel back in time to the Roaring Twenties at Orlando’s Great Gatsby-themed bash. A luxurious bar, champagne toast, and costume contest (with prizes!) will be included at the event for $100 per person.

No matter how you decide to spend your New Year’s Eve, drink responsibly and try to remember that the Citrus Bowl is still way better warmer than spending New Year’s Eve in State College, where it’ll be a cloudy 38°.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for lame sports takes and send him hate mail at [email protected]e.com.

James Franklin Declares Citrus Bowl White Out James Franklin waited until three days before the Citrus Bowl to say it, but he wants fans to wear white on New Year’s Day when his team faces Kentucky.