Seven Penn State Signees Prepare For All-American Games

Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class will be well represented at this week’s Under Armour All-America Game and U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Two days after the Nittany Lions play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl, five incoming freshmen will take the same field as their future teammates at Camping World Stadium January 3 for the 12th annual Under Armour game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Five-star linebacker Brandon Smith, four-star running back Devyn Ford, and four-star quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. are on Team Ballaholics, while Florida receiver John Dunmore and IMG Academy standout Noah Cain will suit up for Team Flash.

Cain is the latest member of Penn State’s 2019 class — which currently ranks No. 10 nationally — picking the Nittany Lions over Texas on the first day of the early signing period. He and Ford provide stability and plenty of upside at the running back position for years to come, regardless of whether Miles Sanders declares for the 2019 NFL draft.

Four-star offensive guard Caedan Wallace and four-star linebacker Lance Dixon will represent Penn State in San Antonio at the 19th annual Army All-American Bowl January 5 at noon in the Alamodome on NBC.

Wallace is the second highest ranked prospect for the Nittany Lions this cycle. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Princeton, New Jersey, native held notable scholarship offers from Clemson, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Michigan. Dixon, an outside linebacker and top 50 prospect from West Bloomfield, Michigan, will enroll this spring alongside Smith and nine others.

Last year, Justin Shorter, Ricky Slade, Jayson Oweh, and PJ Mustipher showcased themselves among the best incoming freshmen in college football with strong performances at the Under Armour game. Micah Parsons, Rasheed Walker, and Nana Asiedu, who was later forced to medically retire, drew considerable praise in their own right at the Army bowl.

The Nittany Lions currently hold signatures from 18 prospects with the traditional signing day coming up February 6. Penn State’s signees will surely be doing some recruiting of their own this week, especially with uncommitted Orlando defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells preparing to take an official visit to State College before making his decision.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

