Penn State Stocks Up On Running Back Talent With Ford, Cain

Penn State had an extremely successful early signing period in year two of the new system, landing a pair of highly touted running back prospects in Devyn Ford and Noah Cain.

Ford committed to the Nittany Lions on May 18 — less than a month after officially visiting campus for the Blue-White game. Cain picked Penn State over fellow finalists Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn Wednesday morning. The Nittany Lions hadn’t signed a two-back class since Saquon Barkley and Andre Robinson put pen to paper in 2015.

Cain transferred from Denton Guyer High School in Texas to IMG Academy prior to his junior season and quickly became one of the nation’s most sought after recruits. He shared the backfield with five-star Trey Sanders in Bradenton, Florida, which helped take some of the load off of him from a reps standpoint.

The addition of running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider last offseason has already paid major dividends for the Nittany Lions, as Seider played an essential role in both Ford and Cain’s recruitment, as well as four-star Florida receiver John Dunmore.

Even if Miles Sanders declares for the 2019 NFL draft following the Citrus Bowl, Penn State will be stocked with talent at the position for years to come. Ford and Cain are both top 10 running back prospects this cycle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Should Sanders return to school for his senior season, Penn State would have the luxury of potentially redshirting Ford and Cain, while both would certainly be available to play in up to four games under the new NCAA rule. Former five-star Ricky Slade will be a sophomore next fall after rushing for six touchdowns during his first regular season.

Cain plans to enroll early and participate in spring practice for the Nittany Lions, which will go a long way toward allowing him to see the field in 2019. There’s no question Penn State is thrilled with the future of its running back room now that Cain and Ford are on board.

About the Author

Ethan Kasales Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]