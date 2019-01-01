Gameday Coverage: No. 12 Penn State vs. No. 14 Kentucky In Citrus Bowl

No. 12 Penn State football (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) will wrap up the 2018 season with a game against No. 14 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Penn State hasn’t played a game in 38 days, but its last outing was a 38-3 victory over Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Here’s everything you need to know — including media information, injuries, and the weather — for Tuesday’s game.

Television

Tuesday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Dave Flemming, Brock Huard, and Allison Williams will call the game as part of the broadcast.



Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.



Weather

You couldn’t ask for more beautiful weather conditions to backdrop the Nittany Lions’ final contest of the 2018 campaign. Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s are expected throughout the game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It shouldn’t be all that windy for the game, either, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

Penn State last played against Kentucky in the 1999 Outback Bowl, beating them 26-14 behind a strong defensive performance. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-3 lead behind the arm of star quarterback Tim Couch, but Penn State rattled off 23 unanswered points to take a 3-2 lead in the all-time series between the two sides.

Injuries

Backup quarterback Tommy Stevens won’t play on Saturday, as he underwent surgery to heal an undisclosed injury he suffered midway through the 2018 season. He should be ready to return in time for spring ball, according to head coach James Franklin.

Running back Mark Allen and defensive lineman Fred Hansard are also out for the remainder of the 2018 season due to undisclosed injuries.



Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editor Mikey Mandarino (@mikey_mandarino), student life editor Derek Bannister (@dBannister42), and staff writer Ethan Kasales (@EthanKasales) will be in the press box, while photographers Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) and Dana Lipshutz (@DanaLipshutz) will be on the field.

Onward State

