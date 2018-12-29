James Franklin Declares Citrus Bowl White Out

Hopefully, you haven’t packed your bags for Orlando just yet.

James Franklin waited until three days before the Citrus Bowl to say it, but he wants fans to wear white on New Year’s Day when his team faces Kentucky. Although a sea of white is nothing new in the northeast, it will be an unusual site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, which is forecasted to be in the 80s all week and rarely sees a snowfall.

In case you were wondering what to pack for the @CitrusBowl…#WearWhite pic.twitter.com/56PwV7K5BE — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) December 29, 2018

The Nittany Lion put on his investigative journalism striped scarf last week when he tweeted he had heard rumblings of a Citrus Bowl White Out from “a reliable source.”

Two years ago, Franklin famously called for an all-out White Out at the Rose Bowl. He didn’t do so for the Fiesta Bowl last season.

As evidenced by one very confused blog post, Kentucky fans don’t exactly “get” how James Franklin does social media. So expect plenty of Bluegrass Staters to turn off the 2012 basketball highlights to argue about whether a White Out implies Franklin is a) scared of Kentucky b) dismissive of Kentucky c) tipping his offensive gameplan d) calling John Calipari a crooked recruiter who ruined college basketball and two mid-major programs in the process.

