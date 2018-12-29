PSU news by
James Franklin Declares Citrus Bowl White Out

By Anthony Colucci
12/29/18 10:42 am

Hopefully, you haven’t packed your bags for Orlando just yet.

James Franklin waited until three days before the Citrus Bowl to say it, but he wants fans to wear white on New Year’s Day when his team faces Kentucky. Although a sea of white is nothing new in the northeast, it will be an unusual site at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, which is forecasted to be in the 80s all week and rarely sees a snowfall.

The Nittany Lion put on his investigative journalism striped scarf last week when he tweeted he had heard rumblings of a Citrus Bowl White Out from “a reliable source.”

Two years ago, Franklin famously called for an all-out White Out at the Rose Bowl. He didn’t do so for the Fiesta Bowl last season.

As evidenced by one very confused blog post, Kentucky fans don’t exactly “get” how James Franklin does social media. So expect plenty of Bluegrass Staters to turn off the 2012 basketball highlights to argue about whether a White Out implies Franklin is a) scared of Kentucky b) dismissive of Kentucky c) tipping his offensive gameplan d) calling John Calipari a crooked recruiter who ruined college basketball and two mid-major programs in the process.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story, have feedback, or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected]

