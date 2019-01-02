Penn State Linebacker Dae’lun Darien To Transfer

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Dae’lun Darien announced that he will transfer away from Penn State in order to be closer to his family.

Darien departs Happy Valley after making 16 appearances, mostly on special teams and in a reserve role for Brent Pry’s defensive unit. He recorded four tackles — including two in the Nittany Lions’ 51-6 blowout victory of Pitt at Heinz Field earlier this season — and broke up one pass during his time with Penn State.

Please respect my decision pic.twitter.com/ncjyCyz61N — Dae'lun Darien (@ddaelun1710) January 2, 2019

The Baltimore native was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, and he was originally recruited by James Franklin and his staff as a wide receiver. He was originally a Temple commit, but he flipped to Penn State in February 2016. The 6’4″ player made the transition to linebacker ahead of spring ball in 2018, but he was used in all situations at times during his Penn State career.

Darien isn’t the first Nittany Lion to announce his intention to transfer since the end of the regular season. Freshman safety Isaiah Humphries and redshirt freshman linebacker Brelin Faison will also not return to the team next season. Humphries’ 2019 destination isn’t known yet, but Faison will go to UNC Charlotte so he can be closer to his family.

