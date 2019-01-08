Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Calls Pat Chambers’ Suspension ‘A Joke’

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers served a one-game suspension for shoving freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout, but not all of his Big Ten colleagues think the suspension was entirely fair.

“[Chambers’ suspension] was a joke,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “I mean, I hate to say it, but if my high school coach pushes my son on something that we didn’t even know what was said. If he punched him, then put him in prison. But I have a problem with it.

“I never heard the kid complain about anything, I never heard any parent complain about anything. I know one thing: If somebody pushes my kid trying to get his attention because he’s doing something wrong, I’ll say thank you.”

Izzo said he spoke to other high-ranking officials, including athletic directors, who agreed that Chambers’ one-game wasn’t warranted. He went on to share his thoughts on how the world is “too soft” and “too fragile.”

“I had an assistant coach, and we were talking about problems with the modern-day kid,” he said. “His 80-something year old mother said, ‘We had the same problems when you were a kid. It’s just that we had a solution: the belt.'”

You can watch Izzo’s full take on Chambers’ suspension below:

Tom Izzo with some strong opinions regarding the suspension of Penn State coach Pat Chambers pic.twitter.com/wHk33fZtom — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) January 7, 2019

Chambers will return from his suspension at 9 p.m. Thursday, January 10 at Nebraska. His Nittany Lions and Izzo’s Spartans will play at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 13 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

