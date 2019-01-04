Coach Pat Chambers Suspended For Penn State Basketball vs. Wisconsin

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers is suspended for the team’s game against Wisconsin on Sunday, Penn State Athletics tweeted with a statement from Athletic Director Sandy Barbour. The suspension is a consequence of Chambers shoving freshman Myles Dread during the team’s matchup at Michigan Thursday night.

ESPN aired footage of Chambers approaching Dread and giving him a small shove during a timeout, with commentators cracking jokes saying “there’ll be a 30 for 30 on that” likely alluding to the series’ recent Bobby Knight documentary.

Chambers addressed the issue at the end of his post-game press conference, saying: “He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents. Absolutely love him,” he said. “I apologized to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully — I will do it a different way next time.”



Athletics released the statement from Barbour and an additional statement from Chambers Friday night.

“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful. His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today,” Barbour’s statement reads. “His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night’s game vs. Wisconsin.”

Chambers further reiterated his apology to Dread and his family, adding that, “…that’s not what Penn State stands for our what I stand for…Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”

After Chambers led last year’s team to an NIT Championship, his contract was extended through the 2020-2021 season.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 22 Wisconsin at home Sunday sans Chambers, with tip off set for 7:30 p.m.

