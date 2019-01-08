Saquon Barkley Becomes The Oprah Of $100 Bills

Penn State golden boy-turned-New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly isn’t sheepish about his $31.2 million contract.

According to a report from TMZ, Barkley was spotted over the weekend passing out $100 bills to those in line outside of Red Rabbit nightclub in New York City.

Barkley racked up more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage during his first year in the pros and broke a number of records on his way to becoming one of five finalists for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award. What better way to celebrate a stellar rookie season than by passing out some fat stacks to random strangers?

For the recipients, it’s sort of like waiting in line to get into Gaffeoke in the winter, so I guess getting $100 would make the freezing worth it. If nothing else, it would make for one legendary night.

You can see the full video of Barkley flashing his million dollar smile here.

